The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.