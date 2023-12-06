North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pitt County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Winterville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeastern High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Farmville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
