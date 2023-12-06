Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pasquotank County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northeastern High School at Farmville Central High School