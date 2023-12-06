Hurricanes vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 6
The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, on a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Wednesday, December 6 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Hurricanes' offense has put up 35 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has given up 28 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (15.6%). They are 6-3-1 over those contests.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Oilers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (14-9-1 overall) have posted a record of 4-1-5 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Carolina has earned 11 points (5-2-1) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Carolina failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Hurricanes have earned 29 points in their 18 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 7-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 13-6-1 (27 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|13th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|8th
|29th
|3.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.21
|18th
|3rd
|33.4
|Shots
|34.6
|1st
|5th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|24.7
|1st
|6th
|26.58%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|19th
|78.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.22%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.