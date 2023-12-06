The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) are heavy underdogs (+26.5) as they look to break a four-game road slide when they take on the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Reynolds Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -26.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, NC State and its opponents have gone over 147.5 total points.

The average total in NC State's contests this year is 149.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolfpack have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

NC State (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 9.6% more often than Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-4-0) this year.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 4 57.1% 78.4 144.3 71.3 149.4 146.5 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 50% 65.9 144.3 78.1 149.4 138.3

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

The Wolfpack average 78.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 78.1 the Hawks allow.

NC State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when scoring more than 78.1 points.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-4-0 0-1 4-2-0

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-2 Home Record 10-3 4-6 Away Record 7-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

