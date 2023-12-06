The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) meet the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarkel Joiner: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jack Clark: 9.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mohamed Diarra: 8.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DJ Burns Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael O'Connell: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

NC State Rank NC State AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
41st 77.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st
202nd 70.8 Points Allowed 66.3 67th
54th 34.0 Rebounds 29.7 294th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
204th 12.7 Assists 13.5 143rd
8th 9.1 Turnovers 14.1 338th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.