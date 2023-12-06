Wednesday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) taking on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 85-62 win, as our model heavily favors NC State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: Reynolds Coliseum

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 85, Maryland-Eastern Shore 62

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-22.9)

NC State (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

NC State has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while Maryland-Eastern Shore's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Wolfpack have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hawks have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 78.4 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball while allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 189th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential overall.

NC State is 106th in the nation at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.3 its opponents average.

NC State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 32.5% from deep while its opponents hit 32.9% from long range.

The Wolfpack rank 125th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 153rd in college basketball defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

NC State wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 9.7 (44th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

