The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolfpack have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • NC State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 225th.
  • The 78.4 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 0.3 more points than the Hawks allow (78.1).
  • When NC State puts up more than 78.1 points, it is 4-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NC State scored 83.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wolfpack were better at home last year, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.
  • In home games, NC State sunk 1.0 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 BYU L 95-86 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss L 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College W 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Reynolds Coliseum
12/12/2023 UT Martin - PNC Arena
12/16/2023 Tennessee - Frost Bank Center

