The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-5) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

This season, the Wolfpack have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

NC State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 225th.

The 78.4 points per game the Wolfpack put up are just 0.3 more points than the Hawks allow (78.1).

When NC State puts up more than 78.1 points, it is 4-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State scored 83.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Wolfpack were better at home last year, giving up 69.8 points per game, compared to 72.1 in road games.

In home games, NC State sunk 1.0 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule