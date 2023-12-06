The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bunting intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Michael Bunting vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 14:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Bunting has a goal in five of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bunting has a point in 11 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Bunting has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bunting has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 23 Games 3 15 Points 1 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.