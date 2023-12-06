The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Wednesday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.

In eight of 24 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 24 Games 3 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

