Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Oilers on December 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Leon Draisaitl, Sebastian Aho and others are listed when the Edmonton Oilers host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)
Aho has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Carolina offense with 22 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.6%.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis has scored 19 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 10 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Martin Necas' seven goals and 11 assists add up to 18 points this season.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (29 total points), having registered 10 goals and 19 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Connor McDavid has picked up 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|4
|5
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.