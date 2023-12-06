The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

You can watch along on TNT and Max to see the Oilers meet the Hurricanes.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes Oilers 6-3 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 77 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

With 81 goals (3.4 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's seventh-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 21 8 14 22 15 10 53.6% Seth Jarvis 24 9 10 19 7 13 48.1% Martin Necas 24 7 11 18 12 7 36.8% Teuvo Teravainen 24 11 7 18 9 10 48.5% Michael Bunting 23 5 10 15 15 7 36.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Oilers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 42 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players