The Chicago Bulls (7-14) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -4.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in 15 of 18 games this season.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 236, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte is 7-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Charlotte has won three of its 11 games, or 27.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 12 57.1% 107.7 221.5 113.1 235.3 219.8 Hornets 15 83.3% 113.8 221.5 122.2 235.3 230.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over six times.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (4-4-0) than at home (3-7-0) this season.

The Hornets score an average of 113.8 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow.

Charlotte has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Hornets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 7-11 6-6 12-6 Bulls 7-14 2-1 12-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Hornets Bulls 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 107.7 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 6-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 6-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 122.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.