Hornets vs. Bulls December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-14) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams is putting up 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 67.4% of his shots from the floor (third in league).
- On a per-game basis, Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are receiving 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.
- The Hornets are receiving 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.
- Terry Rozier is averaging 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 10.1 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan averages 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the floor.
- Zach LaVine puts up 21.0 points, 3.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Coby White averages 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso averages 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.
Hornets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Hornets
|106.2
|Points Avg.
|112.7
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.8
|44.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
