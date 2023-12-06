Wednesday's contest features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) and the Wofford Terriers (3-5) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena (on December 6) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-74 victory for Gardner-Webb.

The game has no line set.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Paul Porter Arena

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, Wofford 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Gardner-Webb (-3.8)

Gardner-Webb (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Gardner-Webb is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Wofford's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of four out of the Runnin' Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Terriers' games have gone over.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 74 points per game (209th in college basketball) and allow 69.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).

The 35.9 rebounds per game Gardner-Webb averages rank 71st in the country, and are 2.2 more than the 33.7 its opponents record per outing.

Gardner-Webb hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

The Runnin' Bulldogs record 91.9 points per 100 possessions (236th in college basketball), while allowing 86 points per 100 possessions (97th in college basketball).

Gardner-Webb has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 11 (114th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (159th in college basketball).

