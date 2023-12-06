How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) go up against the Wofford Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Terriers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- In games Gardner-Webb shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 140th.
- The 74.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs average are 8.0 fewer points than the Terriers allow (82.0).
- Gardner-Webb is 2-0 when scoring more than 82.0 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Gardner-Webb played better at home last season, posting 78.9 points per game, compared to 64.0 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Runnin' Bulldogs surrendered 1.0 more points per game (65.8) than in away games (64.8).
- When playing at home, Gardner-Webb made 0.6 more threes per game (6.7) than when playing on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in road games (33.4%).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Limestone
|W 92-51
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Queens
|L 83-80
|Curry Arena
|12/2/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/6/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/11/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/16/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
