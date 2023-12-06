The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) meet the Wofford Terriers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 74.7 105th 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 126th 32.5 Rebounds 30.5 258th 204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.5 166th 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.5 221st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.6 51st

