North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Burlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.