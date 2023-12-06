Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Edgecombe County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Lenoir High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School