Davidson vs. Campbell December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) will play the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Campbell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Angelo Brizzi: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Campbell Players to Watch
Davidson vs. Campbell Stat Comparison
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|252nd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|60.2
|351st
|39th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|65.0
|87th
|132nd
|35.0
|Rebounds
|28.2
|330th
|194th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|310th
|128th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|5.2
|325th
|210th
|12.8
|Assists
|11.0
|289th
|52nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|13.5
|275th
