Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomasville High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at North Forsyth High School