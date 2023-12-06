The Davidson Wildcats (5-3) hope to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

In games Davidson shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Fighting Camels are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 270th.

The 71.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 8.3 more points than the Fighting Camels give up (63.5).

Davidson is 5-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson scored 71.4 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 more points than it averaged in away games (70.9).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.3.

In home games, Davidson made 7.0 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged when playing on the road. It had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule