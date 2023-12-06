North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caswell County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Caswell County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caswell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bartlett-Yancey High School at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
