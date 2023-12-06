Wednesday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) and Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 72-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Davidson, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 72, Campbell 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-13.9)

Davidson (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.1

Davidson has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Campbell is 3-4-0. The Wildcats have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Camels have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels have a -12 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 62 points per game, 349th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.5 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

Campbell records 28 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

Campbell knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (317th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 26.7% from deep.

Campbell has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.3 per game (277th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (205th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.