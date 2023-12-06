How to Watch Campbell vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) will visit the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Campbell has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels rank 314th.
- The Fighting Camels put up an average of 62 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.8 points, Campbell is 1-1.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Campbell averaged 1.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (68.1).
- The Fighting Camels conceded 66.2 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.
- Campbell made more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|W 65-58
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 62-48
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 87-56
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/12/2023
|Pfeiffer
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
