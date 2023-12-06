The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-5) will visit the Davidson Wildcats (5-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Campbell vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Campbell has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels rank 314th.

The Fighting Camels put up an average of 62 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.8 points, Campbell is 1-1.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Campbell averaged 1.3 more points per game at home (69.4) than away (68.1).

The Fighting Camels conceded 66.2 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.

Campbell made more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.3%).

