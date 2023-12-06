Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Fancy a wager on Burns? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brent Burns vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 21:34 per game on the ice, is +7.

Burns has a goal in five games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Burns has an assist in six of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Burns Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 24 Games 3 12 Points 4 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

