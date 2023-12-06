Wednesday's game that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Desert Financial Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Arizona State. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.4)

Arizona State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Arizona State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 3-5-0. The Sun Devils have gone over the point total in two games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils' +13 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.3 points per game (312th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Arizona State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It is grabbing 33.7 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.9 per contest.

Arizona State connects on 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (317th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Sun Devils' 84 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 335th in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 38th in college basketball.

Arizona State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (95th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (67th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and allowing 62 per contest, 22nd in college basketball) and have a +112 scoring differential.

SMU is 116th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

SMU makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

SMU has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (163rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (109th in college basketball).

