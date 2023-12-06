Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Alamance County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bartlett-Yancey High School at River Mill Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington Cummings School at South Granville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Clover Garden School