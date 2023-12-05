Winthrop vs. Queens December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (2-3) face the Winthrop Eagles (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Queens Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 9.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 10 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Queens Players to Watch
Winthrop vs. Queens Stat Comparison
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|140th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|67.2
|297th
|59th
|63
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|269th
|277th
|31
|Rebounds
|31
|277th
|207th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|219th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|203rd
|330th
|10
|Assists
|12.4
|232nd
|158th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|141st
