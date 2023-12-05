North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Wilson County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sallie B Howard School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.