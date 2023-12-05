The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will meet the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Players to Watch

  • Duke Miles: 15.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. High Point Stat Comparison (2022-23)

High Point Rank High Point AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
109th 74.6 Points Scored 73.9 124th
340th 77.2 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
32nd 34.9 Rebounds 33.6 69th
54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.5 60th
237th 12.3 Assists 12.5 221st
311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.