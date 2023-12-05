The High Point Panthers (6-3) welcome in the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the High Point vs. Western Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-1.5) 151.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-1.5) 151.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. High Point Betting Trends

Western Carolina has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

The Catamounts have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

High Point is 7-0-0 ATS this season.

In the Panthers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.