How to Watch Western Carolina vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (6-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Western Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 253rd.
- The Catamounts put up an average of 78 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers allow.
- When it scores more than 74.7 points, Western Carolina is 3-1.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).
- At home, the Catamounts conceded 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.3.
- At home, Western Carolina made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (7.4). Western Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (31%).
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-63
|Ramsey Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
