North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wayne County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosewood High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones Senior High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wayne High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
