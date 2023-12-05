North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Watauga County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Watauga County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Watauga County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Caldwell High School at Watauga High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Boone, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
