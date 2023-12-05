Tuesday's contest features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-5) facing off at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-45 victory for heavily favored Nebraska according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Seahawks' most recent outing was an 85-58 loss to Iowa State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Wilmington vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Wilmington vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 85, UNC Wilmington 45

Other CAA Predictions

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks' signature win this season came in a 66-58 victory over the Winthrop Eagles on November 29.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Wilmington is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 26.2 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 26.2 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Evan Miller: 13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Kylah Silver: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Britany Range: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.7 points per game (304th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (188th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.