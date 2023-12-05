The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 21st.
  • The Bulldogs score 11.0 more points per game (88.1) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (77.1).
  • UNC Asheville is 4-0 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Asheville scored more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (71.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
  • UNC Asheville made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than away (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Wofford W 85-82 Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-67 Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) W 97-51 Kimmel Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn - Von Braun Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.