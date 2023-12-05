The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 21st.

The Bulldogs score 11.0 more points per game (88.1) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (77.1).

UNC Asheville is 4-0 when it scores more than 77.1 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville scored more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (71.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).

UNC Asheville made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than away (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule