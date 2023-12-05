North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Stanly County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
