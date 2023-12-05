North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Sampson County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrells Christian Academy at Fayetteville Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
