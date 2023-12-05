The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Queens Royals (5-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Winthrop vs. Queens matchup in this article.

Queens vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Queens has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Royals have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Winthrop has won two games against the spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of seven times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.