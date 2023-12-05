The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Queens Royals (5-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

  • This season, Queens has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Royals rank 55th.
  • The Royals score an average of 79.0 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Queens is 5-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • Queens averages 97.0 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.
  • At home the Royals are giving up 76.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they are on the road (83.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Queens knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (13.3), and makes a lower percentage away (25.9%) than at home (42.7%) as well.

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Richmond L 90-61 Robins Center
11/29/2023 Gardner-Webb W 83-80 Curry Arena
12/1/2023 Carolina Christian W 134-69 Curry Arena
12/5/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
12/9/2023 Carolina University - Curry Arena
12/13/2023 Appalachian State - Curry Arena

