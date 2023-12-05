How to Watch Queens vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Queens Royals (5-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens Stats Insights
- This season, Queens has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Royals rank 55th.
- The Royals score an average of 79.0 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Queens is 5-2.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- Queens averages 97.0 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.
- At home the Royals are giving up 76.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they are on the road (83.0).
- Beyond the arc, Queens knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (13.3), and makes a lower percentage away (25.9%) than at home (42.7%) as well.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 90-61
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 83-80
|Curry Arena
|12/1/2023
|Carolina Christian
|W 134-69
|Curry Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/13/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Curry Arena
