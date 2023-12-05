The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Queens Royals (5-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Queens Stats Insights

This season, Queens has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Royals rank 55th.

The Royals score an average of 79.0 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Queens is 5-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

Queens averages 97.0 points per game at home, and 63.5 away.

At home the Royals are giving up 76.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than they are on the road (83.0).

Beyond the arc, Queens knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.0 per game) than at home (13.3), and makes a lower percentage away (25.9%) than at home (42.7%) as well.

