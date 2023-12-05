North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Pitt County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hilltop Christian School at Greenville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greenville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.