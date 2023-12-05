North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Onslow County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School - Onslow at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topsail High School at White Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heide Trask Senior High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Living Water Christian School at Wilmington Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wilmlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
