Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Onslow County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside High School - Onslow at Southwest Onslow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Topsail High School at White Oak High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Heide Trask Senior High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Living Water Christian School at Wilmington Christian Academy