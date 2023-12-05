Tuesday's contest between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-1) and No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) at Madison Square Garden should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with UConn securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-0.4)

UConn (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

UConn has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Carolina, who is 4-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Tar Heels' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.3 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (201st in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 36.4 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.9 boards per game.

North Carolina knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) at a 36.0% rate (98th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

North Carolina has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.0 (57th in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (244th in college basketball).

