The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Carolina is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 46th.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up.
  • North Carolina is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 70.2.
  • At home, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • At home, North Carolina made 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

