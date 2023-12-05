How to Watch North Carolina vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 UConn Huskies (7-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 39.5% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- North Carolina is 7-1 when it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 46th.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 86.3 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies give up.
- North Carolina is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.6 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 70.2.
- At home, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- At home, North Carolina made 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6.4). North Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
