The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena as heavy, 24.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The point total in the matchup is 124.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -24.5 124.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 124.5 points in six of seven outings.

North Carolina Central's games this year have had a 145.8-point total on average, 21.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Carolina Central's ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

Virginia sports a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-3-0 mark from North Carolina Central.

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 124.5 % of Games Over 124.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 4 50% 66.9 143.2 54.0 123.4 127.1 North Carolina Central 6 85.7% 76.3 143.2 69.4 123.4 137.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up an average of 76.3 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 54.0 the Cavaliers allow.

North Carolina Central is 3-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 54.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 5-3-0 0-1 3-5-0 North Carolina Central 4-3-0 0-1 4-3-0

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia North Carolina Central 15-1 Home Record 13-1 6-5 Away Record 4-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.