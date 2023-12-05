The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. North Carolina Central matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-24.5) 124.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-23.5) 124.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Betting Trends

North Carolina Central has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Virginia has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Cavaliers games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

