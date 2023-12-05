The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
  • North Carolina Central is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 35.4% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 158th.
  • The Eagles' 76.3 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 54.0 the Cavaliers give up.
  • When it scores more than 54.0 points, North Carolina Central is 4-4.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • The Eagles conceded 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
  • North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34.0%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Citadel L 67-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 70-58 HTC Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina Upstate L 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/5/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/9/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center

