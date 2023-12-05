North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in New Hanover County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Living Water Christian School at Wilmington Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wilmlington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
