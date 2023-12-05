Nash County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hertford County High School at Rocky Mount High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Nash High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northampton County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gaston, NC

Gaston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kerr-Vance Academy at Rocky Mount Academy